Find Me Falling: Does John Rekindle His Relationship with Sia and His Daughter Melina? Ending Explored

Find Me Falling is a romantic comedy with a unique twist, according to its writer and director Stelana Kliris. Set on the island of Cyprus, the film centers on a famous rocker named John Allman, who retreats there after his recent album fails. John’s connection to Cyprus runs deeper than just a vacation spot.

Famous rocker John Allman reconnects with his roots after a failed album

John, played by Harry Connick Jr., is a washed-up rock star whose last hit was years ago. After his new album flops, he heads to Cyprus and buys a small cliffside house. He soon discovers that his new home is next to a cliff where people often end their lives.

This idea came from a real-life story about a man in Sydney who helped people in similar situations. Kliris wanted to explore what would happen if someone who didn’t want to connect with others was placed in that scenario.

As John settles in, he meets the local community, including the police chief, Captain Manoli. John tries to stay under the radar, but Manoli insists on introducing him to everyone. John also encounters Sia, his old love and the inspiration for his famous song Girl on the Beach.

Sia, now a respected doctor on the island, makes John realize that his return to Cyprus has a personal reason beyond escaping his career troubles.

John and Sia rekindle their relationship, but Sia is hesitant to fully reconnect due to her own secrets. Meanwhile, John befriends Melina, a local taverna singer who dreams of leaving Cyprus but feels stuck working in her family’s grocery store. Together, they work on music, and John reveals his new song, Find Me Falling.

Melina turns out to be the daughter of Sia and John

The plot thickens when Sia visits John and finds Melina cooking. Sia is shocked to learn that Melina is her daughter and that John might be her father.

Sia explains she chose to stay in Cyprus and raise Melina alone because she didn’t want to raise her child in the chaotic rock star lifestyle. John, during a live performance, publicly claims to be Melina’s father, causing a rift between him, Sia, and Melina.

The film concludes with John trying to win Sia back by serenading her. Though Sia initially resists, she is eventually touched by John’s gesture. The movie ends a year later with John and Sia together, Melina pursuing a music career, and their community united.

Will there be a sequel to Find Me Falling?

Netflix hasn't confirmed a sequel for Find Me Falling, but writer-director Stelana Kliris is eager to continue the story. She believes there's more to explore with the characters, especially as the film evolves from a rom-com to an ensemble piece per Today. The final scene, where John, Sia and their friends gather, sets the stage for future developments.

Harry Connick Jr., who plays John, sees potential for his character's growth. Drawing from his own experience with his performer daughters, Connick envisions John balancing his music career with supporting his child. The actor told Deadline, "Two of our daughters are performers, I am pulling for their success and happiness every day, but the idea of (stepping) aside was foreign to me, because I see myself doing this for the rest of my life."

He’s open to returning for a sequel, expressing admiration for Kliris and her vision. He told the outlet, "Wherever Stelana is if she needs me, I'll be there. I respect her that much, and I admire her that much."

Find Me Falling is available to stream on Netflix.

