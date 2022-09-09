Find out how Queen Elizabeth II spent her final weekend before passing away at 96

The Queen passed away on September 8, 2022, at her Balmoral residence as the royal family made their way to her bedside in her last moments. Her son Prince Charles, now King, alongside his wife Camilla, were the first ones there. Closely followed by Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and Prince Harry. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton did not accompany their husbands to Balmoral.

Two days before her demise, the Queen participated in her scheduled events as she appointed the new Prime Minister of the nation Liz Truss. Though on Wednesday, she was advised to rest by her doctors and had to cancel her virtual meeting with the Privy Council. The following day, she was kept under medical supervision at Balmoral and on the afternoon of September 8th, the Queen passed away. A clergyman who was with the monarch during her last weekend revealed that she was "full of fun" and was even energetic while doing her duties, per Page Six. Rev. Iain Greenshields said, "It was a fantastic visit. Her memory was absolutely amazing, and she was really full of fun."