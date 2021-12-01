Find out Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's weirdest wellness ritual here

Just over a year ago, Never Have I Ever’s lead actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was a total unknown. In a fortunate turn of events, the youngster landed her big break on a new Netflix YA comedy series. Apparently, Maitreyi bagged the role after a casting call via Twitter from the show’s co-creator Mindy Kaling. As soon as the comedy show debuted online, Ramakrishnan became a star overnight. From filming her audition tape at the local library of her hometown to posing in front of a billboard, the young star has surely come a long way.

Now, in a recent conversation with Bustle, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan spoke candidly about her self-care rituals. Let us warn you, Ramakrishnan wellness rituals include things that a regular 19-year-old might want to do, but it comes with weird twists. When asked about her weirdest wellness ritual, the Never Have I actor revealed at times when she’s overwhelmed, the star tends to bother her dog. Maitreyi confirms that she hugs and squeezes her dog, meanwhile annoying the tiny soul becomes her favourite thing to do.

Speaking of her morning routine, it is something very similar that any teen would do. Seemingly, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is not a morning person but she tries to schedule her day first thing in the morning. Apparently, the youngster usually wakes up late only to watch her dog sleeping by her leg. After freshening up, Maitreyi figures what’s in the refrigerator, gulps down some food and then head for work.

However, what caught our attention is that no matter how big of a star she has become, her mother’s simple advice has yet remained one of the best wellness advice that she’s ever received. According to Maitreyi, she’s an impulsive person who jumps on to do things without thinking twice. Hence, her mother’s suggestion of ‘thinking’ before doing anything will always remain a priceless one.



Speaking of the success of her series, Netflix previously reported that about 40 million households sampled the first season of the coming-of-age comedy within its first three months of streaming. The show follows Ramakrishnan’s Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian American girl battling all of the pitfalls of teenage life, including her hilariously desperate attempts to land her first boyfriend, all narrated by tennis great John McEnroe.



