Find out the meaning behind Meghan Markle's new diamond pinky rings

During her trip to New York with her husband Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was spotted wearing two diamond pinky rings. The Duchess also wore these rings while she attended last month’s Trooping the Colour and the Invictus Games back in April. According to a recent revelation, the rings are tied to a special meaning relating to women’s empowerment in sports, per Page Six.

The New York-based jewellery brand Shiffon designed the 1972 Tennis Pinky Ring to honour the 50th anniversary of Title IX which pushed to make gender equity in education a civil right as well as paved the way for the growth of women in sports. The ring is an updated version of the Duet ring Meghan wore while doing the cover of Time last year.

Meanwhile, as the Duchess adds meaning to the little things with her actions, she gets reeled into a past controversy with the release of a new book by Tom Bower Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors! that claimed that Markle was furious after a past cover on Vanity Fair focused entirely on her relationship with Prince Harry instead of her career or even her numerous philanthropist activities. Later, the magazine came forward and denied all the claims made in the book but public chatter was already amiss.

Moreover, the book also claimed that Harry's pals thought he was "f**king nuts" for dating the Suits alum after she allegedly berated the lot for their "jokes about sexism, feminism and transgender people."

