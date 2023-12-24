Find out to 7 underrated Christmas movies to watch this holiday season

What is Christmas if not for the beauty of snuggling up to watch Christmas movies with your loved ones with some hot chocolate to go along with. That special time of the year is approaching us, and it is high time that we stock up our watch-list with some movies worth watching. It is time to reignite our beliefs of the Christmas miracle with movies that leave our hearts warm. From classics like Home Alone, Elf and Miracle on 34th street to horrors such as Black Christmas, and comedies such as Gremlins, the list of must-watch Christmas movies are extensive. We have however compiled a list of seven movies to have on your radar while you kickstart the holiday season.

1. Carol

Directed by Todd Haynes, Carol is a classic Christmas movie that takes you back to the romantic 50s with its period drama plot line. Based on the book, The Prince of Salt, the movie stars Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Sarah Paulson among others. The movie narrates the story of a young female photographer and an older woman going through a tough divorce with the backdrop of Christmas 1952. The female leads are drawn into a passionate and forbidden romance that changes the trajectory of their lives. The movie revolves around a tough custody battle which meant that they would have to keep their love lives under the radar. By the end of the movie, we learn if they decided to live separate lives or get drawn back to each other.

2. The Holdovers

If comedy dramas are your preferred choice, The Holdovers is a fun watch for the season of joy. Directed by Alexander Payne, the movie stars Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph among others. The movie is set in the 70s and follows the life of a cranky history teacher who has nowhere to go over the Christmas break and is forced to chaperone his students. However, as most of the students and staff at the boarding school depart for a two-week Christmas break, the only ones left are Paul Hunham: the professor, Mary Lamb: the head cook of the school and Angus Tully: a troublemaker but a sweet kid. The movie tells us a tale of what happens when the three are left alone but together without a family.

3. Klaus (2019)

The animated Christmas adventure comedy is a must-watch which tells us an alternative tale of the origin story of Santa Claus. The plot of the movie centres around a postman who is stationed in a town in the Far North who happens to become friends with Klaus who is a withdrawn toymaker. The directorial debut of Sergio Pablos has received critical acclaim and multiple awards.

4. The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday special

If you are a big fan of Marvel Studios, then this movie is sure to make it to your holiday list. Written and directed by James Gunn, the movie stars the Guardians of the Galaxy superheroes. It follows them as they search for the perfect Christmas present for their leader Peter Quill and shows how they end up celebrating Christmas. To make Christmas special for Quill, the Guardians travel to Earth and embark on a fun adventure.

5. Falling for Christmas

Falling for Christmas is an ideal rom-com to watch with your loved one that will make you believe in the power of a Christmas miracle. The movie stars Lindsay Lohan as an heiress who meets with a skiing accident and befriends a lodge-owner played by Chord Overstreet. The movie follows them as they fall in love with each other as Lohan starts working in the lodge till she regains her memory. Directed by Janeen Damian, it was hailed by Rotten Tomatoes as one of the best Christmas movies of all time.

6. Spirited (2022)

The American Christmas musical comedy stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer among others. The movie is a modern adaptation of Charles Dickens’s novella ‘A Christmas Carol’. It starts with The Ghost of Christmas Present nearing his retirement returning to Earth while an unredeemable Ryan Reynolds helps him come to terms with his past. The movie was acclaimed especially for the chemistry of Ferrell and Reynolds.

7. The Holiday

The Holiday is another romantic comedy that you must add to your list for Christmas. The star cast of the movie includes Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black and Eli Wallach. It tells us the story of two young women who have a vacuum in their lives waiting to be filled with love. They decide to travel across the Atlantic Ocean and swap houses for the holiday season. Watch the movie to find out if they have a shot at finding love while exploring a new continent.

