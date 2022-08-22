Find out what Jennifer Garner was upto as ex Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez for a second time

While Ben Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez for the second time in Georgia in the presence of his family and friends, one key element from the mix was missing from the celebration. Jennifer Garner, Affleck's ex-wife, did not attend the ceremony and was instead spotted living it up at Sam’s Club, according to reports.

As per TMZ, via Page Six, just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, the former Mrs Affleck stopped by the business in South Charleston, West Virginia. She was beaming. The outlet's photos show Garner, 50, dressed casually in a blue t-shirt, striped linen slacks, and sneakers. For the outing, she appeared to be accompanied by her father as well as her businessman boyfriend, John Miller. She even stopped to pose for a picture with a fan at one point. Around the time when Bennifer 2.0's second wedding festivities began in Savannah, Georgia, Garner was out shopping.

Meanwhile, Garner's children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, were all present to see their father remarry the Marry Me actress on his luxurious Georgia estate. According to earlier rumours, Garner wouldn't be attending the ceremony because of scheduling difficulties. On Friday, their three-day intimate celebration for family and friends started with a rehearsal dinner and will conclude with a barbeque picnic on Sunday. However, the Deep Water star's mother had to be rushed to the hospital due to a cut on her leg when the celebration was briefly dampened.

It was previously reported that Affleck and Lopez chose famous life coach and spiritual podcaster Jay Shetty to conduct their second marriage, and they recruited opulent event designer Colin Cowie to design the ceremony and celebration of their dreams.

