Find out what Prince Harry, William really think of Princess Diana documentary using taboo interview; SOURCE
Princess Diana's new documentary is set to use her notorious interview with BBC.
On August 31st, Princess Diana's 25th death anniversary will be honoured by HBO as they will release a new documentary on her, The Princess. Directed by Ed Perkins, the film is said to have used footage of Diana from the archives to spell out her life story through these videos. Though a concerning addition to the stack of footage being used is the Princess' taboo BBC interview with journalist Martin Bashir.
Credits: Page Six, Getty Images
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!