Find out what Prince Harry, William really think of Princess Diana documentary using taboo interview; SOURCE

Princess Diana's new documentary is set to use her notorious interview with BBC.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Aug 04, 2022 03:56 AM IST  |  2.9K
Princess Diana Prince Harry
On August 31st, Princess Diana's 25th death anniversary will be honoured by HBO as they will release a new documentary on her, The Princess. Directed by Ed Perkins, the film is said to have used footage of Diana from the archives to spell out her life story through these videos. Though a concerning addition to the stack of footage being used is the Princess' taboo BBC interview with journalist Martin Bashir.

