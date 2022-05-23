Find out what Scott Disick is up to during Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding weekend

Keeping it lowkey. As his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian ties the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in their lavish Italian wedding, Scott Disick is spending his time back in LA with his peeps to keep him company. Previously, in his Hulu series The Kardashian, Scott had expressed his discomfort with Kourtney's engagement though he did insist that he was happy for the mother of his children.

According to reports by ET, the Flip It Like Disick star hung out with his buddy Rod Stewart alongside his son Sean Stewart and daughter Kimberly Stewart. The bunch had dinner together on Thursday at a restaurant in West Hollywood. As per an eyewitness, "Scott dined with Rod, Rod's children as well as Rod's long-time love, Penny Lancaster at the Los Angeles hot spot." They went on to add that Scott indeed looked like he was in a good mood.

Disick kept it simple and had a low-key night as he is trying not to cause any drama with Kourtney and Travis. He is also expected to skip the couple's Italian wedding though his kids and the whole Kard-Jen clan will be attending the lavish ceremony. Recently, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a series of snaps from the European coastline as she enjoyed her time on an expensive-looking yacht. In her post, Disick's only daughter Penelope made a cameo. Later, Khloe gave another sneak peek into the A-list pre-wedding lunch and showcased the impeccable decor at the event.

