Find out which FRIENDS character are you based on your zodiac sign

This timeless show that features one of the most evergreen characters that still live in our memories and hearts, FRIENDS is an exceptional tv show that we can’t get enough of. Find out which character you are according to your zodiac sign for some fun and nostalgia.

When you think of Friends, it is not just a show, there is a lot of sentiment and so much nostalgia attached to it that you keep going back every single time. It is your comfort show that you can watch anytime and anywhere. The characters have become your friends too over time who you relate to the most.

Joey, Rachel, Ross, Chandler and Monica live in our hearts forever as we relate to some of their characteristics and personality traits. If you are wondering which character do you relate to the most based on your zodiac sign then keep reading to find out.

Aries - Janice

The impulsive Janice has to be an Aries. She’s cute, funny, upfront, caring and passive aggressive when needed. The on again and off again relationship with Chandler proves that she truly cares for him. Janice is cheerful, fun loving, confident and a little dramatic and over the top just like Aries.

Taurus - Ross

Loyal to the core and head over heels for Rachel, Ross truly resembles the personality type of Taurus. Taureans are romantics and need constant validation and reassurance from their partner. Ross is also stubborn and he likes sticking to a plan with no changes just like Taureans.

Gemini - Chandler

The fun loving and playful character of Chandler is very similar to Geminis who love to have fun and make people laugh. They are tremendously outgoing, chatty, warm and friendly just like Chandler. Geminis also shy away from feelings of love and often do not express their emotions, but they are very caring people.

Cancer - Carol

The emotionally intelligent, caring and loving Cancerian has to be Carol in the show. Her emotional side and over caring personality, always thinking of others and defending their loved ones is what is most relatable for a Cancerian.

Leo - Joey

The witty, flirtatious, charismatic and large hearted Joey can only be a typical Leo. His smile and his charm are enough to make everyone fall in love with Joey wherever he goes. His charm is alluring that attracts people and of course, his good looks that almost all Leos are blessed with. Joey is all about having the spotlight and attention to himself to make him the most likeable.

Virgo - Monica

The perfectionist and extremely organised Monica who cannot stand the mess, has to be Virgo. These people prefer cleaning as a form of therapy and it makes their nerves calm and relaxed to see everything organised and arranged. She is also work oriented and hard working just like Virgo.

Libra - Rachel

Rachel’s obsession with luxurious things and the craze for getting married and finding romance with every guy she meets is what makes her a typical Libra. She loves to spend on all things luxury and gets extremely emotional and involved in all her relationships.

Scorpio - Gunther

Gunther’s obsession with Rachel in the show and his obsessive love makes him a Scorpio. Scorpios are passionate people who fall in love deeply but if you break their heart, they become vengeful and unforgiving. They are mysterious, loving and caring about the ones they love.

Sagittarius - Richard

The all for life and partying and having fun Richard closely resembles Sagittarius who only wants to have fun and experience every possible adventure while they’re at it. They’re optimistic, wild, fun loving and independent just like Richard in the show.

Capricorn - Mike

Ambitious, balanced and always working towards their passion, Mike is the most relatable for a Capricorn who is loyal and caring for their loved ones. They stand up for someone they love and always speak up for what’s right.

Aquarius - Phoebe

If you belong to the Aquarius zodiac sign then you can most relate to the character of Phoebe Buffay. She is the weirdest character in the show who is independent, humanitarian and loves animals. She is intelligent, down to earth and the star of the show with her easy going attitude.

Pisces - Erica

The empathetic, giving and caring nature of Erica is truly relatable for Pisces. Pisces are emotional, dreamy and caring people who are always thinking about other’s emotional needs.

