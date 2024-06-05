‘Find Someone With A Sense Of Humor’: Glen Powell Reveals Getting Love Advice From His Parents

Glen Powell revealed that his parents expect his love interest to be funny. During his conversation with Jennifer Hudson, the actor shared that his parents advise him to be around someone who stands by during difficult times and sees the silver lining in situations.

Powell’s parents have a funny bone. During the actor’s Hit Man premiere, Cyndi and Glen Powell Sr. attended the event to tease the actor by holding cardboard cards above their heads. It read, “Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen.”

What did Glen Powell say about getting love advice from his parents?

During his appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Powell shared that his parents had been married for over 40 years. For love advice, the Top Gun: Maverick star claimed, “You know they do give me love advice ‘cause I do think love surviving that long in this world is really tough.”

He further added, “I think for them, the thing that they always tell me is, ‘You gotta find somebody with a sense of humor. You know, life is inevitably gonna have highs and lows, but you always have to have somebody that can see the silver lining, the bright side of things, and just the humor, whether it’s good or bad.”

Glen Powell and his parents share a great relationship with each other, and it has been visible on various occasions. Last week, the actor shared a carousel post for his mom and dad to celebrate their anniversary.

In the caption, he wrote, "Quick trip to the foot of the Jefferson Memorial, where 40 years ago my dad proposed to my mom. Happy anniversary, you two. Lucky to have your love in my life every day."

Glen Powell with his parents at the Hit Man premiere

Speaking of his parents teasing Powell at the Hit Man premiere’s red carpet, the Anyone But You actor said to Entertainment Tonight, "Well, my family—always my mom and my dad—are known for kind of trolling me a bit.” He continued to explain that while he does not read the tweets and trolling about him online, his parents do, and they came up with the idea to mock the trolls.

He said, "I don't read tweets, but my parents read tweets, so if you're talking s---, know that my parents are reading those tweets." Powell added, "They thought that was going to be a funny idea, so I loved it. Even though they troll me, they support me in every way."

On the work front, Powell is preparing for his upcoming release, Twisters, which will be dropped in theaters on July 19.

