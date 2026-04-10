Finding Harry: The Craft Behind The Magic: When and where to watch the making of new Harry Potter series

Ardent Harry Potter fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming television series based on J. K. Rowling’s popular novel series. Till now, the team has unveiled the actors playing the iconic characters, Harry, Hermione, and Ron. Before the first episode of the long-awaited show finally airs online, the team is giving the audience a peek behind the scenes by dropping Finding Harry: The Craft Behind The Magic next week. Read on for more details.

When and where to watch Finding Harry: The Craft Behind The Magic

Nearly two weeks after dropping the teaser for the first episode of the Harry Potter TV series, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the team is releasing a making-of video. A while ago, JioHotstar, the official streaming partner of the show, announced that Finding Harry: The Craft Behind The Magic will be released on the platform on April 15, 2026. Sharing the announcement poster of the same, they wrote, “It takes a village to make magic.”

Take a look:

On March 27, 2026, the makers teased the audience by dropping a 2-minute 8-second video of the first episode. While they let the viewers dive into the new era of Hogwarts, they also announced that Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will premiere this December. Looking at the madness around the Harry Potter series, it’s clear that the audience continues to fall in love with the Wizarding World created by Rowling.

Earlier, the acclaimed author took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the team for HBO’s series adaptation of the novel series. Speaking about the upcoming first two episodes of the series, she expressed, “I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series, and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!”

For the unversed, Dominic McLaughlin is cast as Harry Potter, who is joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Apart from them, John Lithgow will be seen playing Albus Dumbledore, the Headmaster of Hogwarts, and Nick Frost portraying Rubeus Hagrid, the groundskeeper at Hogwarts.

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