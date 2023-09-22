'Finding my fragrance was a real journey': Millie Bobby Brown matched outfit with her brand's packaging looking gorgeous as ever in lavender

This year has been quite special for Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in Stranger Things. She has taken on new roles as an author, fashion designer, and creator of pet clothing. Additionally, she got engaged to Jake Bongiovi, the son of Bon Jovi.

Millie Bobby Brown slayed in all lavender hue to match her brand's packaging

Recently, Millie made an announcement about her brand, Florence By Mills. She posted a picture on Instagram where her outfit matched the color of her brand's packaging. She wore a lavender sequined jumper with long sleeves, paired with purple cargos. Her trousers gave her outfit a relaxed and casual Y2K vibe, a style loved by many cool girls when they're not working'.

All the products from Florence By Mills, including makeup brushes, lip scrubs, moisturizers, and haircare, come in calming lilac packaging, which perfectly complemented Millie's outfit. She shared this image to announce the availability of her brand's debut fragrance, Wildly Me, at the German cosmetics chain Douglas Cosmetics. It's also available at Superdrug for her UK fans.

Millie created Florence By Mills for people of her generation who may feel unsure about using skincare products at a young age. During her interview with WWD Millie said, “Florence grows with me. It’s kind of a beautiful coming of age company,” She explained that while the brand started in 2019, she never initially thought about creating a fragrance until it felt right and people asked for it. Brown told WWD, “And I actually don’t have a perfume that I particularly like and have gravitated toward, so building that and finding my fragrance was a real journey. Staying true to who I am and what I love is the journey of finding my fragrance.”

ALSO READ: 'I’m super comfortable today': Heidi Klum's refreshing perspective on body confidence within her own skin

'I’m super comfortable today': Heidi Klum's refreshing perspective on body confidence within her own skin

Millie Bobby Brown shares an update on her wedding plans

According to HELLO! Millie also recently spoke about her wedding plans during her appearance on Good Morning America. She shared that planning the wedding with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, has been exciting and an amazing part of her life. She emphasized that “Being able to do it with someone makes it even better.” Millie and Jake got engaged earlier this year and have been sharing their excitement with their fans, with Millie even flaunting her engagement ring alongside her book and diamond ring in a photo.

ALSO READ: ‘At three in the morning, the fire alarm comes on’: Millie Bobby Brown recalls sleepover mishap with Maddie Ziegler