Fine Line: Top 5 songs from Harry Styles's sophomore albums that we are already gaga over

Harry Styles has finally dropped his sophomore album Fine Line today, i.e. December 13, 2019. As we can't stop replaying the entire album, here are five of our favourite songs from Fine Line. Listen to them below.

It was at The X Factor UK when we were first introduced to the musical talent, that is Harry Styles. The singer was made to form a band with the four other aspiring musicians - Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, as they termed themselves One Direction. After five glorious albums, 1D went on a hiatus that still continues on. Harry was amongst the first of the members to release solo music that catapulted his status in the music industry by leaps and bounds.

His debut single Sign of the Times topped the charts of the UK Singles. Some of his amazing singles include Sign of the Times, Kiwi and Two Ghosts. His sophomore album Fine Line dropped today, i.e. December 13, 2019, with 12 songs in it, which was divided into four sides. Side A consists of songs Golden, Watermelon Sugar, Adore You and Light’s Up. Side B with songs Cherry, Falling, To Be So Lonely and She. Side C with songs Sunflower Vol. 6, Canyon Moon and Treat People with Kindness. Side D with the song Fine Line.

Here are the Top 5 songs from Fine Line:

1] Adore You

2] Falling

3] Watermelon Sugar

4] Cherry

5] To Be So Lonely

What is your favourite song from Fine Line? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More