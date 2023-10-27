Finestkind Trailer : Everything you need to know about Jenna Ortega and Tommy Lee Jones' upcoming thriller

Finestkind, is generating a lot of buzz, thanks to its stellar cast, which includes acclaimed actors Tommy Lee Jones and rising star Jenna Ortega. Here are all the details about the upcoming thriller.

Finestkind : Story Plot

The story is about a family facing big problems after they get involved in a money-making plan that goes very wrong. Ray Eldridge, played by Tommy Lee Jones, trusts his sons, Tom and Charlie, played by Ben Foster and Toby Wallace, to take the family's fishing boat out to sea for a big catch. But things go terribly wrong when the coast guard seizes the ship because it went into Canadian waters illegally.

The hefty fine makes the brothers feel guilty, and they meet Mabel, played by Jenna Ortega, who offers to help. However, their involvement with a dangerous Boston gang who wants to bring them into the drug trade may cost them even more.

Finest Kind : Latest Trailer and Streaming Details

The movie's trailer shows powerful acting, intense scenes, and a great script by the director, Brian Helgeland. What's special about Finestkind is that it won't be in theaters. Instead, it will premiere directly on Paramount+ on December 15. This means that subscribers can watch this action-packed film from the comfort of their own homes.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Katie reveal Eric's secret to Ridge?

Finestkind Cast

Brian Helgeland is known for his work on other successful movies like LA Confidential and Mystic River. Finestkind is his latest project, and he put together an incredible cast for it. In addition to the four main actors, the movie also features performances from Ismael Cruz Cordova, Scotty Tovar, Aaron Stanford, Tim Daly, Clayne Crawford, and Lolita Davidovich.

ALSO READ: 'Everybody in the theater on MUTE': Beyonce announces Renaissance concert film much to joy of fans, THIS is where she'll host two premieres

How Director Helgeland convinced Tommy Lee Jones to take the role

Director Helgeland revealed that he had to particularly convince Tommy to take up the role. He told collider, “I sent [the script] to Tommy Lee, and he called me up, and basically he said, ‘I read the script, liked it. Let me ask you something, what in the world is a guy from Texas doing in Massachusetts fishing?’ ‘You had a shrimp boat in Galveston and it sunk. You came up to New Bedford to make enough money to buy another shrimp boat and then go back down, but you met this woman, you had a child, and you never went home.'” The director, Helgeland, had to explain the story to Tommy Lee Jones to get him to join the project.

ALSO READ: 'She wasn’t in my head' Aquaman director revealed why he reduced Amber Heard's role from the movie