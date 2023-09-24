'F***ing purity ring... fake... complete bull***t': How comedian Kathy Griffin shares old Jonas Brothers roast set to extend support on #TeamSophie

A lot of updates come around every day in regard to the Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas breakup. Amid this, a lot of celebrities have chosen to side with one of the two. With Taylor Swift getting publically spotted with the Game of Thrones actress, it was clear that she was standing by her side. On the other hand, Comedian Kathy Griffin took to Instagram to share an old clip of her comedy set where she is taking a dig at the Jonas brothers. With the video, she extended support to Sophie Turner. Here is everything to know about her post. Read on.

Kathy Griffin takes a dig at the Jonas Brothers

As per Page Six, comedian Kathy Griffin recently took to Instagram to share a resurfaced clip from her stand-up comedy set in 2009, where she humorously criticized the Jonas Brothers, particularly Joe Jonas. Griffin captioned the video with "#TeamSophie," showing her support for Sophie Turner amid her divorce from Joe Jonas. In the clip, Griffin humorously expressed her skepticism about the Jonas Brothers as sex symbols, playfully pretending not to know their names.

She also took a jab at their "purity rings," which the trio had pledged to wear before getting married, referring to them as "fake" and "complete bulls–t." The comedian didn't stop there; she also brought up Joe Jonas's past relationship with Taylor Swift. Griffin described Swift as "unbelievably tall" and resembling a "beautiful 'Seventeen' cover model" with her long, flowing blond hair. She questioned Joe Jonas's decision to break up with Swift, famously ending their relationship with a 25-second phone call in 2008.

Griffin's comedy clip from 2009 has resurfaced in the midst of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce proceedings. The couple, who had been married for four years, surprised fans when Jonas filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." They later released a joint statement emphasizing their mutual decision and requesting privacy.

However, tensions escalated when Sophie Turner filed court documents accusing Joe Jonas of 'wrongful retention' of their two daughters and alleged that he was withholding their passports to prevent them from traveling to the UK. This legal dispute has garnered significant attention in recent weeks. All updates from this story will be served right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

