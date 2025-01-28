Finn Wolfhard Compares Stranger Things Coming to An End to Toy Story 3's Touching Scene; Says ‘My Whole Childhood...’

Finn Wolfhard is having a hard time saying goodbye to Stranger Things. In conversation with Variety, the actor revealed that he spent most of his childhood on the sets of the Netflix show, and now that the series is in its final moments, the young star feels like he has left his toys behind and moved on. Wolfhard went on to compare the ending of the show to one of the touching scenes of Toy Story 3.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the actor claimed that he spent the last 10 years of his life in front of the camera playing Mike Wheeler.

Expressing his emotions, Wolfhard said, “It’s the last 10 years of my life.” He further added, "Also for the creators, the Duffer Bros. started when they were 30 and now they are 40. Everyone had a long journey and shared it together."

The IT star continued to state, "My whole childhood was there. It was sort of the Toy Story 3 moment of leaving your toys behind. It was really special.”

Meanwhile, spilling the details of the show’s last season, the actor revealed that the scenes have been shot in “Lord of the Rings style” over the course of a year.

Finn went on to share that he has been giving interviews following the conclusion of the Netflix show, and it feels like doing a post-graduation. He explained, "It was a great way to go out and very intense.” Wolfhard further stated, "I feel like it couldn’t have ended better."

The release date for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has not been revealed yet.

The first four seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

