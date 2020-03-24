Finn Wolfhard feels the new Ghostbusters film will do justice to the original one; says fans will love it

The Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard will feature in the upcoming film called Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This film will star Finn Wolfhard in a key role, along with actors Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Bokeem Woodbine.

The Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard will feature in the upcoming Ghostbusters film called Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This film will star Finn Wolfhard in a key role, along with actors Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Bokeem Woodbine. The news reports about the Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard suggest that he spoke to NME for an interview. News reports further suggest that the actor revealed that the latest edition of the Ghostbusters film will do full justice to the original film. The actor Finn Wolfhard states very clearly that the new flick, titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife will have the same spirit and zest of the original one and the film will in no way prove to be a let-down.

Finn further adds that he grew up watching the Ghostbusters film and that his parents too are fans of the franchise. The actor who plays Mike in Duffer Brothers Stranger Things reveals that it was a great honour to be a part of the Ghostbusters legacy. On the work front, the fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the star in the fourth season of Stranger Things. The last season of the highly anticipated show saw Jim Hopper dying as he tried to save the world from the evil Russians.

But the makers of Stranger Things season 4, revealed in the teaser of the latest season that Jim Hopper played by David Harbour is indeed alive but is in Russia. The fans went into a tizzy when they saw Hopper come to life.

