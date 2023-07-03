Fire Country 2: When is new season of drama television series releasing? Here's what we know about CBS series

American action drama television series Fire Country aired the finale of season one on May 19, 2023, and fans have been excited for more news of season two which was renewed back in January this year. The show starring Max Thieriot received a massive response with more than 10 million viewers an episode since it first premiered on October 7, 2022. Here's everything we know about the much-awaited season two of the CBS series.

Fire Country 2 release date and synopsis

Even though Fire Country season two was renewed when only eight episodes of the total twenty-two episodes had aired, there has been no official release date for the series. At the time of renewal, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment said, "Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small-town charm, mystery, romance, and a family franchise at its core." The wait for season two has also been hard for fans because of the cliffhanger ending in season one.

While IMDb's description of the series reads, "A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work along elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region," CBS sums up the show by stating, "Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with a chance for redemption with Cal Fire." Max Thieriot who features as the main character Bode Donovan, is also the creator of the show with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater.

Fire Country 2 cast and more

Apart from Thieriot who portrays Bode Donovan, an inmate firefighter, other cast members include Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez, Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards, Diane Farr as Sharon Leone, and Billy Burke as Vince Leone. Even though no official announcements have been made by CBS, characters who made it to the season finale are all expected to be a part of season two.

While the second season was expected to premiere in the fall, the writer's strike may have affected the series just as much as the production of other shows has been affected. While some are on a hiatus, others have seen delays in filming and scripting because of the WGA strike. All 22 episodes of season one of Fire Country aired on CBS and were available to stream on Paramount+ after broadcast. The series is reportedly inspired by leading star and creator Max Thieriot's hometown of Occidental, Sonoma County, California.

