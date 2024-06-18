'Fired Me For No Reason': Jennifer Esposito Says 'Harvey Weinstein-esque’ Producer Nearly Destroyed Her Career

She Pivots podcast’s June 12 episode saw Jennifer Esposito sharing a tough early career experience. It was her Harvey Weinstein-esque encounter in which she nearly lost her Hollywood dreams, as recounted by the actress and filmmaker.

At the age of 26, a career setback

The actress who is now aged 51 revealed that at 26 years old she had been dismissed by a powerful, notorious as well as brutal producer. She did not mention his name but explained how he had affected her career.

What Esposito said about him was, “He wanted someone else and he got her.” The producer also lied about taking drugs so that she would be hated by others. This influential man took advantage of his status to impair her reputation plus chances for progress in the profession.

The effect was devastating. As such, without representation for two and half years, Esposito lost both manager and agent. Esposito expressed, “He said I was a drug addict. [That] never happened. [The man] had the power and used it to completely end a young girl's career at 26 years old.”

Knowing very well that their client was being treated unfairly, the agency gave no support whatsoever to them. At one point she sat at an assistant desk before getting pushed out through the door little at times with nothing to do.

Putting challenges behind and succeeding

Esposito’s career has thrived regardless of these difficulties. Fresh Kills is a crime drama set in Staten Island which she has written, directed, and acted in. It premiered during the Tribeca Film Festival held earlier this year (2023) before hitting cinemas globally since then.

The artist dedicated this project to herself when young; “It was a hard time. But it was also a beautiful time. Because if I wasn't that kid, I would have never been this woman,” she says as she believes all these hardships make up her current identity for which she takes pride in.

Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler host the MeSsy podcast along with She Pivots where Jennifer tells them about a celiac disease battle too sickened for success throughout careers.

A new beginning

Fresh Kills, featuring Emily Bader, Odessa A'zion, Domenick Lombardozzi, Nick Cirillo, and Annabella Sciorra marks Esposito’s first directorial stint. Her take on the film is that it reestablished her career on its own terms.

“I gave her her career back in the way that she could do it. Not the way someone else told me I could do it. I needed to right the wrong again,” according to Esposito. This is a manifestation of triumphing over adversity as well as achieving one’s goals through persistence.

