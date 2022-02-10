Firestarter: Zac Efron helps his daughter get a handle of pyrokinetic powers in first trailer; Watch

The official Firestarter trailer has been released by Universal Pictures, providing the first look at the impending Stephen King film adaptation. King's horror book, first published in 1980, follows Andy and Charlie McGee, a father and daughter who flee a secret government organisation known as The Shop when her daughter acquires pyrokinesis skills.

As they continue their escape, Andy must assist his daughter in gaining control of her unique talents and guiding her as she struggles with growing up and getting weary of hiding who she actually is. As per Screenrant, Zac Efron leads the cast of Firestarter as Andy alongside Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Charlie, Michael Greyeyes, Sydney Lemmon and Gloria Reuben. Universal has released the official Firestarter trailer, with just a few months till the film's debut. The teaser provides the first look at the newest adaption of Stephen King's 1980 book, which has Efron's Andy McGee fleeing with his daughter to protect her from a nefarious government organisation. Check out the trailer below:

The official Firestarter trailer arrives after almost three years without a cinematic adaptation of a Stephen King book, with Mike Flanagan's well-received Doctor Sleep being the most recent release. One of the most intriguing aspects of the Firestarter teaser is the announcement that the picture would be released in a hybrid theatrical and Peacock streaming format.

NBC Universal initially said that all of the studio's films will be released on the platform 45 days following their theatrical release, however with the current spike in the Omicron variant, some of Universal's movies are changing back to a simultaneous release. Firestarter will be released in theatres and on Peacock on May 13, so fans won't have to wait long.

