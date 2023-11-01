First Man to The Nice Guys; 5 underrated Ryan Gosling masterpieces to add to your watchlist

Ryan Gosling is already a household name around the world. If his name is ever attached to a movie, it's sure to be a hit. But still, just like every other profession, sometimes the brilliance of an artist in one project is traded for his talents in another. And Gosling is no exception to that. He has made headlines for his roles in movies like Barbie, and La La Land, which truly made him the talk of the town. But his fans would know his talents don't only stop at his biggest hits.

The 42-year-old has been in showbiz for close to two decades now, so it's only understandable that some of his projects have slipped under the radar. Especially some of his early 2010 movies are hugely underappreciated. Today, we'll be counting down Ryan's most underrated movies.

5. The Place Beyond the Pines

The Place Beyond the Pines perhaps has one thing, that none of his other projects do, his chemistry with his real-life wife Eva Mendes. The action-drama movie follows Luke [Ryan Gosling] a stunt-man who recently finds out that he has a child with an ex-flame, Romina [Eva Mendes]. In hopes of leading a good life for his family, he ends up robbing a bank, which ends up putting him on a cop's [Bradley Cooper] radar. The 2012 movie is critically acclaimed but went under the radar at the time. Ryan met his future wife, Eva on the set, he's said on multiple occasions that playing a pretend family with Mendes made him realize, he actually wanted a life with her. This fact alone should make it enough for you to add this movie to your list.

4. Blue Valentine

Blue Valentine was directed by the same person who helmed The Place Beyond the Pines, Derek Cianfrance. The movie revolves around a young couple trying to raise their daughter, as their own marriage falls to pieces. The film gives an intricate look into the couple's life, from their incredibly sweet meet-cute to the gloomy present. Gosling and Michelle Williams play the couple who failed the test of time perfectly to a T.

3. Lars and the Real Girl

The world is finally waking up to the straight-faced dry humor of Ryan Gosling, but his comedic timing is not a new thing. In 2007's Lars and the Real Girl, the now 43-year-old's character falls in love with a sex doll, thinking of it as a real person. The peculiar man's story takes a hilarious turn when a doctor advises his family to play along with his delusions. Overall the film's premise may seem ridiculous at first, but Ryan's performance along with Emily Mortimer and Paul Schneider gives it the emotional depth to make it charming.

2. First Man

First Man came out in 2018, and to be fair, it's nowhere near close to being as underrated as some of his earlier performances. But what lands this movie so high up on this list, is the cinematic experience of it all is highly underappreciated. Ryan takes on the role of Neil Armstrong, who prepares for an unprecedented trip to the moon. The story of the first human being to have ever stepped on the moon is wide and famous, but Damien Chazelle's direction encapsulates the thrilling expiring of outer space, laced with human emotions.

1. Nice Guys

The Nice Guys directed by Shane Black is a treat for fans of the comedy genre. Two private detectives, who would rather be working alone than together are forced to work as a pair, when they start investigating a missing case, and a murder. Weirdly enough Gosling's comic style in the 2016 movie is much closer to Babrie's character Ken than any of his other projects. The subtle physical comedy, paired with the wanna-be action macho man persona, gives this a 10 out of 10 chance of making the audience burst out into giggles.

