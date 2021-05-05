First official pics from 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' out now; New characters at play

The latest batch of character images from the world of ‘House of the Dragon’ have just been revealed. Watch the main star cast of the first GOT prequel.

Game of Thrones prequels is some of the most awaited shows in the world after season 8 ended. GOT has six prequel shows in progression and one on-stage theatrical production for Broadway and such venues. The first of its prequel tale is ‘House of the Dragon’ which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It tells the story of the Targaryen family and how the character dynamics that affected the world of GOT came about. The official photos got out officially because the paparazzi revealed some images from the UK set.

Makers have revealed the images of Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon (also known as the Sea Snake), and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower. The show is being executed by co-showrunners Miguel Sapochnik (GOT), Ryan Condal (Colony), and the one who brought it all to life, the saga author and executive producer George R.R. Martin. Other than prequel shows and broadway productions, there is one more project in development centered around the character of Toussaint’s.

House of The Dragon is scheduled to premiere in 2022 on a major OTT platform. One of the biggest properties on Television, Game of Thrones met with a slight disappointment. The fans though hailed the ending and few characters arcs, criticized the seemingly lazy and unmotivated storytelling at play during the middle order episodes. The incidents of casually showing coffee cups from contemporary times were not digestible for the finale of the number one show in the world.

