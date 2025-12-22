'First Post': Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Teenage Daughter North West Launches Instagram Account, Here's Where to Follow

North West, the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has officially joined Instagram. The young star made her debut on Saturday, December 20, quickly drawing attention online with her very first post. Within hours, her account gained massive traction, crossing more than 400,000 followers.

In her first photo, North recreated one of her mom, Kim Kardashian’s, most recognizable poses. The slightly blurry image showed North flashing two peace signs in a dimly lit room decorated with Christmas lights. She wore a printed Balenciaga T-shirt paired with a mini skirt and boots. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun. North kept the caption simple, writing, “First post.”

According to her Instagram bio, the account is managed by her parents. Kim Kardashian, 45, and grandmother Kris Jenner were among her early followers. As of now, North is not following anyone on the platform.

A second post and a growing fan base

North shared her second Instagram post the very next day, on Sunday, December 21. The image showed her covering her face with her hands while strands of bright blue hair peeked out from under a large, fluffy hat.

North is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, 48. The former couple separated in 2021 and finalized their divorce in 2022. They share four children together: North, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

Her Instagram debut comes at a time when North is already familiar with social media. She runs a popular shared TikTok account with her mom called KimandNorth. On the page, North frequently posts dance videos and lighthearted clips featuring Kim, her siblings, and friends.

Here’s how North West has been expressing her personal style

North West has been making headlines recently for experimenting with her fashion and beauty choices. In October, she was seen wearing fake body modifications with her friends, including faux face tattoos, a nose piercing, and grillz.

On December 9, North responded to criticism about a dermal-style piercing on her middle finger. In a TikTok clip, she lip-synced to audio saying, “Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together.” She added text over the video that read, “This is for everyone that's mad over a finger piercing.”

In other recent TikTok videos, North revealed that she bleached her eyebrows and showed off a long blue wig. She captioned one clip, “Enjoy your lifeeee.”

