'First time I ever wore red lipstick': 4 time AMA winner Miley Cyrus reflects on her 2008 topless magazine cover, calls it 'brilliant'

Miley Cyrus takes a look at the controversial reception of her 2008 Vanity Fair cover photo shoot, which ignited a flurry of controversies due to its departure from her wholesome image. In a recent episode of her TikTok series Used To Be Young, Cyrus delves into the backstory of the iconic shoot, revealing the nuanced details that contributed to the public discourse.

Miley Cyrus gives an intimate view of the controversy

In response to the outcry over her 2008 Vanity Fair cover, Miley Cyrus focuses on the often-overlooked details that shaped the photoshoot's story. While the image of a 15-year-old Cyrus wrapped in a sheet made headlines, she emphasizes the importance of behind-the-scenes events, highlighting that these hidden stories often have more substance than meets the eye. “Everybody knows the controversy of the photo, but they don’t really know the behind-the-scenes, which is always much more meaningful,” she said.

Miley Cyrus on the significance of personal choices

During the episode, Cyrus compliments renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz and recalls her younger sister Noah Cyrus's touching participation in the photoshoot process. Cyrus recalls her family being present on set, and it was the first time she wore red lipstick, which she finds very appealing. This vivid detail was inspired by her time on Disney Channel, where makeup artist Pati Dubroff worked to distinguish her from her Hannah Montana persona. “My little sister Noah [Cyrus] was sitting on Annie’s lap and actually pushing the button of the camera taking the pictures,” she said. “My family was on set and this was the first time I ever wore red lipstick.”

Cyrus's reflection sheds light on the nuanced elements of a crucial period in her career. Cyrus highlights the crucial influence that individual choices had in determining the narrative as she recalls the controversy surrounding her departure from her innocent persona. This reflection is a good example of how fame has many facets and how even controversial circumstances have deeper layers of significance. Miley Cyrus invites viewers to glimpse the person behind the persona by charting her career from her early days on the Disney Channel to her current comments on past incidents.

