First Trailer for Harry Potter TV Series Nabs 277 Million Views in 2 Days, Showcases JK Rowling Story’s Power

As rumors of author JK Rowling wanting to erase the hard work and essence of the original Harry Potter series starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Tom Felton, and Rupert Grint floated on the internet, HBO finally shared the first look and trailer at the upcoming TV version of the beloved story. After being released on March 25, 2026, the clip has already managed to garner over 277 million views within 48 hours of it being released in the world. The record is truly unmatched by any production from the studios so far.

Harry Potter TV series proves franchise’s fame with trailer drop

Titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, much like the name of the book it is based on, fans of the JK Rowling verse were able to come across the stars of the upcoming revival. While the TV adaptation takes on and visualizes the parts of the original story that were long forgotten in the movies, there’s a lot that’s at stake for the new franchise.

Obtaining over 277 million organic (non-paid) views over the span of two days, the trailer for the first-ever season of the Harry Potter TV series has become the most-watched trailer in HBO and HBO Max’s history. Check out the trailer below.

While the excitement has always been at a high for the production, the response to its first look has been unpredictable and unprecedented, paving the way for more hype in the coming months ahead of its Christmas 2026 premiere.

HBO’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, alongside John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is all set to premiere on December 25, 2026.

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