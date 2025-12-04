Five Nights at Freddy's 2 EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Lillard dishes on playing villain and taking criticism from fans

Five Nights at Freddy's is all set to return with a sequel this week! And while we wait for all the thrills to explode, an exclusive chat with one of the leads revealed how the world came about this time around. The film stars Skeet Ulrich, Wayne Knight, McKenna Grace, and Teo Briones, as the new cast, with Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Matthew Lillard reprising their roles.

Matthew Lillard returns to the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe as William Afton, who is the creator behind Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and the animatronics that linger in corners of the place. As William Afton in Five Nights at Freddy's, he’s the father of Vanessa, an unassuming young girl who does not know the horrors that lie behind her father’s past. Speaking to us about returning to the villainous role and how it may not be the most ideal for some, but is the perfect fit for him, the star opened up about how the team accepted all the feedback directed towards them after the release of the first film.

Emma Tammi reveals feelings on Matthew Lillard reprising his role

In fact, director Emma Tammi finds his return to the franchise to be a highlight of the sequel’s creation. She revealed how his entrance into any scene would shift the whole day around and make it the best possible frequency. Moreover, this glimpse into William Afton is different from the first film, she added, raising excitement about how his presence would be woven into the story in new ways.

As for the actor himself, returning to the franchise presented a new opportunity to learn and explore the nitty-gritty of the character. “Playing the villain is always the most fun,” Lillard said. “Sure, it is great to be the handsome lead who saves the day, but there is something fantastic about putting all your energy into someone with ill intent. There is a sweet kind of satisfaction in playing a character who is twisted, especially since we spend so much of our real lives trying to be good people.”

Matthew Lillard on coming back into the shoes of William Afton

William Afton may not be the most beloved character in the film; however, he is one the audiences have a lot of expectations from. “The most challenging part of playing this character is making sure the fans are happy,” Lillard revealed. “There is such an incredible following around [creator] Scott Cawthon’s world and these games, and I feel a real sense of responsibility to the legion of fans who are so passionate and excited for what comes next.”

Matthew Lillard on Five Nights at Freddy’s fans’ constructive assessment

After the release of the original film in 2023, fans of the video game have been vocal about their wishes for the returning characters. Here’s how Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has incorporated all of it into an exciting run this time around. “After the first film, we heard the fans,” reflected the 55-year-old. “They want more action, more suspense, more scares, and deeper character moments. The good news is that Scott and Emma listened and delivered. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is tight, fast, and packed with everything fans have been asking for.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is all set for its premiere on December 5 across global theaters.

