Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Unveils December 2025 Release Window; Deets Here

There's big news for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie sequel as Universal and its partner Blumhouse have set a release date for one of the most anticipated movies. Considering the success the first film enjoyed at the box office, it was expected that a sequel would follow. but there was no confirmation on that until April 2024.

Despite negative reviews from critics, Five Nights at Freddy's has become a box-office hit. The film grossed USD 297 million and became Blumhouse's highest-grossing film worldwide, surpassing Split (2016). Five Nights at Freddy’s has a poor critics’ score of just 26% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it saw an 88% audience score, with an impressive A- CinemaScore.

When is Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 coming out?

Universal Pictures on Thursday announced release dates for three major genre titles and one of them is Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel. Per Variety, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will be released on Dec. 5, 2025.

Directors, cast of Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel

Emma Tammi is returning to direct the sequel. Scott Cawthon alongside Jason Blum is returning to produce.

Till now, the studio has not cast anyone officially but most probably, the majority of the characters from the original movie will return. Mike Schmidt actor Josh Hutcherson has earlier talked about the plans for the sequel. Matthew Lillard also shared his view on what he wishes to see in the sequel.

"I don’t know if it’s gonna be greenlit, it certainly hasn’t been greenlit for me, but the expectation is that they will be making more, and in success, it’s Hollywood, they’ll make a lot more. So, that’s exciting," Lillard told Collider before the sequel was officially announced.

What could be the Five Nights at Freddy's about?

Nothing has been revealed about the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 story yet. Per the official logline, in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, "Anyone can survive fight nights. This time, there will be no second chances." The screenplay for Five Nights at Freddy's was written by Tammi, Cawthon, and Seth Cuddeback. And regarding the scriptwriter for the sequel, the studio is not disclosing anything yet. Reports claim that the Five Nights at Freddy's sequel will begin filming in July 2024

Since the sequel is targeting Christmas release, rather than Halloween, which is in October, this could be the strategic movie. It will be worth watching if this move could result in the movie’s success like the original one.

