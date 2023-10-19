Five Nights at Freddy’s : All you need to know about upcoming spine-chilling horror film

Based on the popular horror game, Five Nights at Freddy’s brings the terrifying phenomenon to the big screen. Here's everything about this upcoming movie.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Story Plot

Based on the popular horror game, Five Nights at Freddy’s brings the terrifying phenomenon to the big screen. The movie follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson), a troubled young man who cares for his 10-year-old sister Abby, haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother years ago. Desperate for work after losing his job, Mike takes a night security guard position at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, an abandoned theme restaurant. However, he soon discovers that the place holds unspeakable horrors, leading to encounters with the supernatural and a descent into an unimaginable nightmare.

The official synopsis reads, "A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the late shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through."

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Trailer

With October heralding the spooky season, Universal Pictures, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, is gearing up to deliver a hair-raising cinematic experience. To whet fans' appetites for the horror flick, they've released a featurette offering a glimpse of the eerie Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, a long-abandoned entertainment center.

The trailer introduces Josh Hutcherson, the film's lead, who takes us on a tour of the haunted pizzeria, introducing us to the sinister giant-sized puppets Foxy, Bonnie, Chica, and Freddy, rumored to haunt the abandoned establishment. The movie promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

As the video unfolds, we see a child seemingly lost within the premises who stumbles upon the four ghostly, giant-sized puppets, sending chills down the spine. The teaser also delves into director Emma Tammi's insights, emphasizing the significance of each department's contributions and the unique, spectral personalities of these ghostly puppets. Checkout the teaser here:

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Cast and release date

This spine-tingling film is produced by Blumhouse Productions and Scott Cawthon and features Mary Stuart Masterson as Mike’s Aunt Jane, Kat Conner Sterling as Abby’s babysitter Max, and Matthew Lillard as Mike’s career counselor, Steve Raglan. Five Nights at Freddy’s is directed by Emma Tammi and written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback. The iconic animatronic characters are created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

This Halloween, treat yourself to a cinematic rollercoaster of thrills and chills, complete with popcorn and jump scares. Can you survive five nights at Freddy's? Find out when the film hits theaters on October 27th.