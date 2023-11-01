Five Nights at Freddy’s: Ending explained

Five Nights at Freddy's takes us into the world of the beloved game series, bringing the spine-tingling horrors to life on the big screen. We decode the enigmatic ending, the unexpected sequel hints it drops, and the untold destinies of the characters.

The shocking twist in Five Nights at Freddy's

In Five Nights at Freddy's, the end will leave you surprised. Our hero, Mike, makes a deal with ghost children to change the past and save his friend Garrett. But there's a catch – he must give up his sister Abby. At first, he agrees, but then changes his mind. This twist will keep you on the edge of your seat. Also, we discover that Vanessa is the daughter of a notorious killer, William Afton, and she's been keeping a dark secret.

Spirits inside the robots

The creepy robots in the movie are more than just machines. They're haunted by the ghosts of kids who died in the 1980s. These children's spirits are stuck inside the robots because their bodies are hidden inside them. William, a terrible serial killer, did this so he could control the robots to do his evil deeds. The spirits are now using the robots to scare and harm anyone who enters their territory.

Why does the restaurant stay open?

The haunted Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza didn't close down because it was perfect for William. If it had shut down, it could have led to the discovery of the kids' bodies, which would have exposed William's crimes. So, he left it open to keep his secret. This dark secret allowed him to use the robot spirits to keep doing bad things. Vanessa, his daughter, helped protect this secret.

ALSO READ: 5 YouTubers who featured in 5 Nights at Freddy's movie ft. CoryxKenshin

Mike's painful discovery

Mike was haunted by nightmares about his brother Garrett's kidnapping. He was so obsessed with finding the kidnapper that he couldn't focus on the present, including his relationship with his sister Abby. When he decides to trade Abby for Garrett, it's clear he can't let go of the past. But he changes his mind, realizing he must live in the present and be there for Abby.

What happens to Vanessa?

Vanessa, who was once afraid of her father, finally stands up to him. But it ends with her getting stabbed. Although she falls into a coma, she's not dead. Vanessa's knowledge about the past is crucial for the future. So, we can expect her to wake up eventually.

Advertisement

Aunt Jane's fate

Aunt Jane, who was fighting for custody of Abby, disappears from the story after a spooky encounter with Freddy Fazbear. We don't know for sure what happened to her. But the fact that she isn't mentioned at the end suggests she's probably still alive. Her future actions might affect Abby's custody battle.

ALSO READ: Five Nights at Freddy's: New trailer showcases menacing Animatronic Gang; Release date, plot, and where to watch

Changes from the game

The movie follows the game's storyline closely but adds some exciting twists. It introduces a new character, Abby, who plays a big part in the story. The movie also keeps William's identity as a serial killer a secret until the end, which is different from the game. And it swaps the game character Elizabeth for Vanessa.

Will there be a Five Nights at Freddy's 2?

The ending of Five Nights at Freddy's leaves us wondering about a sequel. It shows William in a bad state, but we're not sure if he's dead. He could come back as a ghost that takes over an animatronic robot. This ending hints at a sequel, and we're eager to see what happens to Mike and Abby.

Five Nights at Freddy's takes us on a spooky journey full of surprises and secrets. The movie teases a sequel with even more mysteries about the characters. The ghosts in the robots, the mysterious Vanessa, and Aunt Jane's uncertain fate all promise more chilling adventures.

ALSO READ: Five Nights at Freddy’s : All you need to know about upcoming spine-chilling horror film