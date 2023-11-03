Five Nights at Freddy’s: List of YouTubers appearing in horror movie

Director Josh Hutcherson came with his new film, Five Nights at Freddy’s , which is based on the popular video game of the same name. Because of its unique gameplay, original storyline, and the cast of terrifying animatronic characters, it already had its name in the gaming world but with a movie, everyone is talking about it. What caught everyone’s attention was the rumors of many YouTubers and Twitch streamers appearing in the movie before the release and it came true.

List of YouTubers and Twitch streamers appearing in Five Nights at Freddy’s

Before the movie was released, the audiences anticipated seeing several YouTubers and influencers, most of whom were first spotted in the movie’s trailer . It surprisingly featured cameos from various famous content-creating personalities and some of them are mentioned below.

CoryxKenshin

CoryxKenshin was among many characters who made in-person, tangible appearances. He was first revealed in the promotions for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie and was seen playing a cab driver who gives a lift to one of the film's characters.

MatPat

MatPat (Game Theory) also appears in person as he is seen in a scene where characters are heading to Sparky's Diner. Upon reaching the location, MatPat is seen as a waiter and sneaking in the YouTuber's iconic line "That's just a theory," a quote synonymous with the many videos he posted on YouTube.

8-bit Ryan

The rest of the YouTuber cameos come in a quick scene as the past Employees of the Month at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. 8-bit Ryan is seen as the Employee of the Month for December.

Bazamalam

In the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, another YouTuber is spotted as an Employee of the Month and he is Bazamalam/Baz, whose picture can be spotted as March's Employee of the Month similar to the other creators in this list.

Razzbowski

Rhys Williams, who is also known by his YouTube name Razzbowski, is another of Five Nights at Freddy's' YouTuber cameos and just like Baz and 8-bit Ryan, Razzbowski is spotted among the Employees of the Month at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. His picture can be spotted as January's Employee of the Month which is explained by Razzbowski's long history of playing through the game on YouTube as well as exploring the series' Easter eggs, secrets, and theories.

Dawko

Dawko is a popular Five Nights at Freddy's YouTuber as he is listed as July's Employee of the Month. He has long been associated with the franchise due to his playthroughs of the game as well as interviews with key creators of the franchise.

FusionZGamer

The last and definitely not the least was FusionZGamer. Recognized as June's Employee of the Month in the film, he began his YouTube journey as a "Let's Play" creator in 2011 and has played various installments of the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise. All this fame has led to him being recognized in aspects of the series' marketing such as Youtooz figures alongside CoryxKenshin.

