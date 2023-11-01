Five Nights at Freddy’s: Where to watch the new horror movie

Five Nights at Freddy’s has made a huge impact despite being simultaneously released in theatres and online. The film had a remarkable opening weekend, grossing an impressive $130.5 million globally. It even surpassed popular films like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. But if you'd rather enjoy the movie from the comfort of your home, you can stream the movie adaptation of the beloved video game series on Peacock.

What is Five Nights at Freddy’s about?

Directed by Emma Tammi and produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse Productions, Five Nights at Freddy’s tells the story of Mike (played by Josh Hutcherson), a new security guard on the night shift at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a place similar to Chuck E. Cheese's. His night takes a terrifying turn when the restaurant's cute animatronic characters come to life and begin to terrorize him. The film also features Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Mary Stuart Masterson, Matthew Lillard, and more.

Where to stream Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Five Nights at Freddy’s is now available for streaming on Peacock. While Peacock doesn't offer a free trial, you can subscribe starting at just $5.99 per month. This subscription grants you access to Five Nights at Freddy’s, as well as a lot of Peacock originals and hit movies, live sports and entertainment, and more.

Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer

Get the video games that inspired Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is the latest installment, available on Amazon. The game follows Gregory, a young boy who must survive the night, evading aggressive animatronic characters and a night security guard at a local shopping mall. It's the ninth main game in the franchise and is designed for PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

Additionally, you can enjoy the older games in the series with Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Core Collection. This collection includes the first five games in the series: Five Nights at Freddy’s, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location.

Experience Five Nights at Freddy’s at the movie theatre

If you're eager to experience the horror movie on the big screen, Five Nights at Freddy’s is showing in theatres across the U.S.

Five Nights at Freddy’s has taken the horror genre by storm with its simultaneous release in theatres and on Peacock. Whether you prefer streaming from home or the thrill of the cinema, this film offers an unforgettable experience for fans of the popular video game series.

