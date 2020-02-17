FIVE times Kate Middleton got candid about motherhood and her three adorable kids

Let's take a look at the five times Kate Middleton has made some interesting revelations about her kids and what being a mother is like.

Not just royal duties, but Kate Middleton effortlessly manages to handle her home, her three kids as well as a packed schedule. The Duchess of Cambridge not only has her personal royal engagements chalked out but Kate also often assists Queen Elizabeth and carries out work on her behalf. Recently, Kate got candid about motherhood and her parenting style on the 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast. And to remind you, this is not the first time that the royal has opened up about the high's and low's of motherhood.

Let's take a look at the five times Kate has made some interesting revelations about her kids and what being a mother is like:

On being terrified

The Duchess revealed that after her first child's birth it was a bit terrifying to face the media. When asked about posing for the media outside the hospital, Kate said, "Slightly terrifying, I'm not going to lie. Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about and we're hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important."

On huge challenges

Kate had admitted that motherhood wasn't a joy ride at all times. "Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge, even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not. Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love and worry all mixed together."

On qualities she wants to imbibe in her kids

"My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect and honesty. I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children just how important these things are as they grow up. In my view, it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport," Kate said.

On hugs

After from encouraging her kids to be in charge of their emotions, Kate has also given them another life lesson. "Hugs are very important. That’s what I tell my children," the Duchess says.

On raising emotionally intelligent children

Kate revealed how she and William have made sure to teach their children the importance of emotions. "Like most parents today, William and I would not hesitate to seek help for our children if they needed it. We hope to encourage George and Charlotte to speak about their feelings, and to give them the tools and sensitivity to be supportive peers to their friends as they get older. We know there is no shame in a young child struggling with their emotions or suffering from a mental illness."

