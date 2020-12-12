FKA twigs DRAGS ex Shia LaBeouf to court on sexual assault charges; Recalls thinking ‘no one will believe me’

FKA Twigs recently claimed that her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf abused her mentally, physically and emotionally in their relationship that lasted less than a year and now FKA is taking him to court.

FKA twigs is filing a lawsuit against her ex, Shia LaBeouf. The 32-year-old musician, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the 34-year-old actor, the New York Times reported Friday (December 11). The lawsuit accuses Shia of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. According to the lawsuit, just after Valentine’s Day in 2019, Shia was driving recklessly in a car with FKA twigs before removing his seatbelt and threatening to crash unless she professed her love for him. They were reportedly returning from a trip to the desert where he raged at her throughout, and once woke her up and choked her. When she begged to be let out of the car, he pulled over at a gas station and she took out her bags, but he assaulted her and threw her against the car and forced her back in, according to the suit.

The lawsuit claims that he physically, emotionally and mentally abused her many times in a relationship that lasted less than a year. It also claims that he gave her a sexually transmitted disease. She said she wishes to come forward to show how anyone, celebrity or otherwise, can be involved in an abusive relationship. “I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,” she told NY Times.

LaBeouf’s former girlfriend, stylist Karolyn Pho, opened up about similar allegations to the NYT, some of which are included in the lawsuit, including one incident when he reportedly drunkenly pinned her to a bed and head-butted her, enough that she bled. Both women said in the lawsuit that he did not like it if they spoke to or looked at male waiters. FKA twigs said to the NYT she learned to keep her eyes down when men spoke to her, and claimed in the lawsuit that he had rules about how many times a day she had to kiss and touch him.

The lawsuit also says he kept a loaded firearm by the bed. FKA twigs claimed she was scared to use the bathroom at night in case he accidentally thought she was an intruder. He also reportedly didn’t let her wear clothing to bed, and would spin small disagreements into all-night fights. “I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me. I’m unconventional. And I’m a person of colour who is a female,” she explained in the interview with the outlet. “The whole time I was with him, I could have bought myself a business-flight plane ticket back to my four-story townhouse in Hackney. He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible,” she went on to say.

ALSO READ: FKA twigs OPENS UP on life post split from Robert Pattinson: I feel now like my time is so precious

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×