FKA Twigs follows KAI on Instagram and fans beg the R&B singer to collaborate with the EXO member

FKA Twigs surprises EXO-Ls by hitting the follow button on EXO member KAI's Instagram account. Fans are hoping the duo would collaborate soon.

It is safe to say that EXO member KAI has a new fan from the West. The South Korean pop idol's Instagram account saw a new follower in the form of R&B singer FKA Twigs. The singer is not only known for her R&B music, but she is also popular for her dance and theatrics. The singer and songwriter stunned EXOL-Ls (EXO's official fandom) by this action. The singer follows over 1100 accounts on the platform and Kai is now of them.

Kai also becomes the first K-pop star that Twigs has followed on the platform. Fans noticed Twigs' Instagram activity and couldn't contain their excitement. Many music lovers and EXO-Ls took to various social media platforms and begged the duo to collaborate. "i would literally transcend and pass away if kai x fka twigs collabed," a fan said on Twitter. "If Kai ever collabs it should be someone at par with his artistry and Fka twigs is so talented!! It 'd be very satisfying to watch these two artists working together if ever," another fan noted.

See a few more reactions below:

manifesting kai and fka twigs collab or more — neos (@BEX0NCE) January 4, 2021

fka twigs already follows kai CMOONNNN CALL HIS BESTIE UP HES TALENTED TOO — (@enbyong) January 4, 2021

If FKA Twigs and EXO KAI collab 2021 will actually be good and, I , for once am gonna be optimistic for the future of humanity @weareoneEXO #EXO #KAI #fkatwigs #MUSIC #ART pic.twitter.com/GOERwhaypG — EXO KAI album on spotify (@PenelopeHeart4) January 4, 2021

Apart from her Instagram activity, Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, has also been in the news for suing ex-beau Shia LaBeouf. The singer accuses the actor of sexual battery and years of abuse. This includes him knowingly giving her an STD. She deemed the Hollywood actor a "pathological liar."

As for EXO member KAI, the singer recently dropped his solo album.

