"F**king misogynists!" - Fans are livid as Skyler White from Breaking Bad is 3rd most hated TV Character in new poll

It's not uncommon for TV characters to evoke strong reactions from viewers, and Skyler White from "Breaking Bad" is no exception. Skyler, portrayed by Anna Gunn, is the wife of the main character, Walter White, and her character arc involves her grappling with the criminal activities of her husband. A recent poll has stirred up some serious emotions among fans, as Skyler White, the wife of the show's antihero Walter White, was voted the 3rd most hated TV character of all time.

On fan forums, people wrote a lot of mean comments criticizing Skyler for various reasons, like small mistakes, her role as a bad guy in the show, and even how the actress, Anna Gunn, looks. Some even went so far as to call her "F**king misogynists."

Right from the beginning of Breaking Bad, Skyler was portrayed as someone who often made her husband, Walt, feel less important. For instance, when Walt was late to his own birthday party, she scolded him. Instead of being close to him, she seemed more interested in some online auction. She also kept reminding him about getting money for his cancer treatment. Skyler was set up as the opposite of the "supportive housewife" stereotype, making her seem like an enemy even before any real problems started.

For those unfamiliar with the show, Skyler White was portrayed by Anna Gunn and played a crucial role in the series as the wife who discovered her husband's descent into the criminal world of drugs. While Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) was busy cooking meth and making morally questionable decisions, Skyler found herself entangled in a web of deception and danger.

Many fans argue that the hatred towards Skyler is unfair, emphasizing her struggles and the difficult choices she had to make to protect her family. One fan tweeted, "Skyler was just trying to keep her family safe. How is that deserving of so much hate?" Others chimed in, highlighting the nuances of her character and how she was a victim of circumstances beyond her control.

Fans react to new poll

While opinions on Skyler White may be divided, one thing is clear: Breaking Bad continues to spark discussions and evoke strong emotions among its fan base, even years after the show concluded. Whether you love her or hate her, Skyler White's character remains a central point of conversation in the legacy of Breaking Bad.

