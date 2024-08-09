'Flame Off': Ryan Reynolds Pens Heartfelt Note For Chris Evans' Human Torch As He Reveals Part Of Deadpool & Wolverine's Theme Is 'Saying Goodbye'

Ryan Reynolds has been posting behind-the-scenes images of his Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars with notes of gratitude for their participation in the second coming of Marvel. So far, he has offered his praise to Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Jon Favreau, and more, acknowledging their contributions to the success of the movie. Most recently, Chris Evans received a grid feature on Ryan's Instagram.

Reynolds captioned his carousel of on-set pictures of Evans, which featured the duo along with Hugh Jackman: "Some of the greatest moments I've ever experienced in a theater were authored by this guy. Some of the hardest laughing I've ever done came from listening to Chris tell a story — about anything. And he got me again this year."

He continued praising his co-star: "Chris is one of those movie stars who's actually better than you hope he is. And people hold him to a crazy high standard. He's just the absolute best."

Spoiler Alert! Chris Evans plays Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, a role he has reprised for the first time since 2007. Contrary to the stoic Captain America that Evans' Steve Rogers has cemented in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Johnny Storm has a potty mouth. It led to the character getting cooked by Cassandra Nova in the movie, although Deadpool's loud mouth significantly contributed to it.

Advertisement

However, the Gifted actor recently told People magazine that he declined to use cue cards during his cameo as Johnny Storm. He expressed how thrilled he was to say the dialogues loaded with swear words and humor.

Ryan Reynolds, staying on brand, wrote about how difficult it was to say goodbye to Evans' Johnny Storm: "On the other hand, it wouldn't have been necessary if he hadn't run his fat-a** mouth around Cassandra. Or if she hadn't zip-zapped his skin, leaving his organs to splash crudely onto the ground, while the soil greedily drank his blood. It was horrible."

The Free Guy actor also revealed that a significant part of the movie is its theme of saying goodbyes to major MCU characters. He wrote, "Part of the movie's theme is saying goodbye... And one of the gifts of working on the film is that we got to say goodbye on different terms."

Advertisement

As for Chris Evans' Johnny Storm, he mentioned, "It was like seeing someone you miss come back from the dead in a dream. Way too brief and too lovely to be real. Goodbyes are hard." Ryan Reynolds poetically ended his note with the hashtag 'Flame Off' as a nod to Human Torch's catchphrase 'Flame On'.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans Thanks Ryan Reynolds For 'Making It All Happen' Amid His Return As Johnny Storm After 17 Years