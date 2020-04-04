The Flash actor Logan Williams passes away at 16

Logan Williams Death: The Flash actor Logan Williams passed away at 16 and his mother is morning the loss alone amid COVID 19 lockdown.

Actor Logan Williams, who was known for his role as Barry Allen in CW’s hit show The Flash, passed away at the age of 16. While the cause of his death has not been reported, his mother Marlyse shared the tragic news with Tri-City News on April 3 and said she is absolutely devastated by the loss. She also mentioned that because of the Coronavirus lockdown , she is coping with her son’s death all alone since no one can visit her amid the ongoing Health crisis.

She said she is not able to hug her parents who have also lost their only grandchild because they are currently practicing social distancing. Speaking about her son, Marlyse said Logan was a talented and good looking kid who had the potential to be a huge star one day. Logan's The Flash co-star Grant Gustin, also featured as the adult version of Barry Allen’s character, expressed his grief with a post on Instagram. “Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014,” he wrote alongside a picture with the late actor

“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them,” he added in the caption. He also urged people to pray for Logan’s family. “Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

