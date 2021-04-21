The Flash: Michael Keaton CONFIRMED to return as Batman; Film's logo unveiled as production begins

Michael Keaton is all set to play the caped crusader again as the actor's return has now been confirmed for The Flash.

Ezra Miller is all set to return as Flash with the upcoming movie and now another major actor has also been confirmed for the film. After a lot of speculations and unsurety from Michael Keaton's side, it has now been confirmed that the actor will return as Batman for the film. The actor had played the role of Dark Knight in Tim Burton's Batman movies and his return as the caped crusader has certainly been an exciting update for fans.

Previously, Keaton had shown concerns about taking up the role amid the pandemic situation and was hesitant on account of the COVID-19 situation everywhere. Although EW has now confirmed that the actor will in fact be taking up the role and begin shooting soon.

As for the film's production update, the director Andy Muschietti took to Instagram to share the film's official logo on Tuesday. Muschietti also confirmed that filming has now begun for the Ezra Miller film.

Check out the film's logo here:

It has been reported that The Flash movie will be adapted from the Flashpoint arc of DC Comics which showed the superhero entering parallel realities. The film's logo which shows multiple lightning flashes coming out of the logo suggests parallel dimensions that the superhero may enter.

The Flash movie will also introduce us to the character of Supergirl who will be portrayed by Sasha Calle, known for her role in Young and the Restless. After facing delays due to COVID-19, the film has now been slated for a November 4, 2022 release.

