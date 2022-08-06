The Flash release remains unaffected despite Ezra Miller's controversies and Batgirl cancellation

Warner Bros recently announced the cancellation of Batgirl movie which has caused a massive stir. Amid the same, fans wondered if the same thing would happen with The Flash given the controversies surrounding its lead star Ezra Miller. Although on Thursday, producer Barbara Muschietti reportedly attempted to shut down such speculation, saying the movie is still slated to hit cinemas next summer.

According to a private message that was shared on Twitter, the producer wrote, "All is well in Flash land" thus suggesting that the movie is still scheduled to come out in 2023. The Flash is set to feature several crossover characters who were also initially planned to appear in the now-cancelled show Batgirl. Michael Keaton will also be returning as Batman after nearly 30 years in the film.

Several fans have also questioned how despite Ezra Miller's controversies, the film remains unaffected. Miller who plays the titular character of Barry Allen in The Flash has been embroiled in multiple scandals in the past few months including two arrests in Hawaii over disorderly behaviour.

New reports have also accused Miller of running a cult, grooming minors and suggested that the actor Ezra Miller travels around with a gun and a bulletproof jacket fearing that the FBI and KKK is behind them. A recent report in We Got This covered also maintained that a few people who recently had a conversation with the actor have claimed that the actor has frightening emotional outbursts and has lost touch with their reality.

