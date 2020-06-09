The Flash’s Hartley Sawyer FIRED from the show as his racist tweets resurface amid Black Live Matter movement

The Flash actor Hartley Sawyer, who played the role of Elongated Man, has been fired from the series as his racist and misogynist tweets resurfaced amid Black Live Matter movement. Read on to know more.

Hartley Sawyer, who featured as Ralph Dibny aka Elongated Man in Flash, has been fired from the Grant Gustin starrer popular show. He was fired after a series of offensive tweets, which are racist and misogynist in nature, resurfaced online. The network announced the news on June 8 in a statement, People reported. “Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash. In regards to Mr. Sawyer's posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation,” a CW official stated.

The actor, who was a part of the show since 2017, recently faced backlash when actress Skai Jackson tweeted screenshots of Sawyer allegedly sharing multiple racist and misogynist messages years ago, ET reported. While the actress later deleted the news, it had also caught a lot of attention. Amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, people slammed the actor for his insensitive remarks. “Out at dinner and just exposed myself as a racist, AGAIN,” read a screenshot of one of the alleged tweets that he posted back in 2014.

“The only thing stopping me from doing mildly racist tweets is the knowledge that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me,” another screenshot read. While he hasn’t reacted to the firing news, after facing the flak for his past comments, the 35-year-old actor issued an apology statement about his social media posts on May 30.

“I'm not here to make excuses — regardless of the intention, my words matter and they carry profound consequences. And mine can and have caused pain and embarrassment, along with feelings I can only imagine, to supporters and fans, my castmates, the crew, my colleagues and friends. My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, were hurtful, and unacceptable,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe reacts to J K Rowling’s anti-trans comments: Transgender women are women

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×