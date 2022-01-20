The Flash star Danielle Panabaker reveals her baby bump in a new post

Danielle Panabaker has some good news! She and husband Hayes Robbins are expecting a second child. The actress recently took to her Instagram and revealed her baby bump while she wrote in the caption, "Can’t keep it to myself anymore". Family, friends and fans bombarded the Sky High actress with blessings, all visibly ecstatic after hearing the good news.

Danielle tied the knot with partner Hayes Robbins, an entertainment lawyer, in June 2017 after dating for a few years. The couple met through some mutual friends and hit it off, they eventually got engaged while vacationing in Greece in the summer of 2016. In a similar feat, the Disney Channel alum had announced her first pregnancy on Instagram in November 2019 and had captioned the post, "Eating for two". Panabaker has been rather private about her family life and has shared only bits and pieces with the masses. She has yet to reveal the face or sex of her first child who was born in the spring of 2020.

To check out her Instagram post click HERE.

On the work front, the Shark actress was last seen in The Flash season 8 episode 5 which aired in December 2021. The new episode of this popular Netflix series is scheduled to stream on March 9 2022. She portrays the central role of Caitlin Snow aka Killer Frost on the show. The actress first appeared as Caitlin Snow on the popular DC series, Arrow. Panabaker has also dabbled with direction as she directed three episodes of the 8-year long-running show, The Flash.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Last Day to grab the best deals.