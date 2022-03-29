The Flash star Ezra Miller arrested on misconduct, harassment charges at a karaoke bar in Hawaii

The Flash and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore star Ezra Miller was reportedly arrested in Hilo, Hawaii on Monday after being charged with disorderly conduct and harassment involving an incident at a bar. According to a post shared by the Hawai’i County Police Department, South Hilo officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron at a karaoke bar.

The report from Sunday evening detailed the incident involving Miller as Police determined that the agitator had become unruly while other patrons sang karaoke. As per the Police report shared by the department on their Twitter handle, the actor was "yelling obscenities" and also "grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts" during the said incident.

Ezra was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment following the incident at the bar. The actor was released from custody following a bai that was set at USD 500.

Miller's recent arrest comes before his upcoming film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore's promotional activities begin. The actor plays an important role in the film alongside Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen. The third film in the franchise after Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and its sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, is all set to release in theatres on April 8, 2022.

Apart from this Ezra's upcoming projects also include DC's upcoming standalone film for his character of Flash which was introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

ALSO READ: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Trailer: Jude Law as Dumbledore faces arch-enemy Grindelwald