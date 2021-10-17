The Flash Teaser: Ezra Miller features as two Barry Allens; Michael Keaton's Batman gets a glimpse

The first teaser of Ezra Miller's The Flash was released at the DC Fandome virtual fan event and it promises to be an exciting one. With a glimpse of Michael Keaton's Batman and two versions of Miller's Barry Allen, the teaser has everything it needs to keep you hooked. It's the beginning of the DC multiverse as new and old timelines collide.

Multiverse seems to be the flavour of the season and if Tom Holland's Spider-Man will be opening it up in Marvel's upcoming film, it's Ezra Miller's Flash who will do the same for DCEU. In the case of, Miller's Barry Allen, the superhero will be seen moving with so much speed that he transcends the boundaries of space and time to find himself timeline hopping ride for the upcoming film. Sasha Calle

The first teaser of The Flash shows, Miller's Barry Allen not only meeting another version of himself but also Sasha Calle led Supergirl. The trio can then be seen meeting Keaton's Batman who makes a small glimpse.

In the film, Allen's timeline adventure will take him from a universe where Batman is played by Ben Affleck to the one where Michael Keaton is Batman. Keaton will be seen reprising the role he first played in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns.

The Flash has been written by Christina Hodson of Birds of Prey fame and has been helmed by Andy Muschietti. The film has been scheduled for a release on November 4, 2022.

