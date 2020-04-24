Flashback Friday: Before Angelina, Jennifer & Brad, Debbie Reynolds' love triangle left tongues wagging

Before Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt scandal had Hollywood's attention, the industry played witness to Debbie Reynolds' love triangle.

There is no denying that Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie's love triangle has been the biggest head-turner of the century. But before we walked into the Brad, Jen and Angie concoction, the previous century played witnessed to another jaw-dropping love triangle that continues to grab Hollywood lovers' attention. We are talking about the infamous Debbie Reynolds' love affair. The legendary actress, who was also the mother of Carrie Fisher, was embroiled into a husband-stealing scandal that shook the world in 1959. The scandal involved Elizabeth Taylor and Renolds' husband Eddie Fisher.

Unlike Angelina and Jennifer, who don't really share a history of friendship, Elizabeth and Debbie shared a great friendship. The two stars were unlike each other. However, they did share a unique bond. “I went to MGM when I was around 17, and Liz was there, too, but she was already a star. We went to school together on the lot, when she was in between films. I was just a beginner, and she and I were not in any manner alike, but we got along very well," Debbie said, as per Vogue.

One thing led to another, in a few years, Elizabeth and her producer husband Mike Todd, and Debbie along with her singer hubby Eddie become close friends and was photographed together frequently. But tragedy struck and Mike passed away in a fatal plane crash in 1958. As life unfolded, Elizabeth realised her friend Debbie's husband Eddie would be the perfect second partner of her life.

It isn't like Debbie was unaware of her husband's liking towards the diva. Debbie, in an interview, confessed Eddie adored Elizabeth. Soon enough, the father-of-two left Debbie for the woman, who the world thought was the most beautiful woman in Hollywood. The duo married in a Jewish ceremony. However, the couple's wedding did not last more than five years. Elizabeth crossed paths with Richard Burton on the set of Cleopatra, paving the way for a bigger scandal.

While you would think that Debbie and Elizabeth never spoke again, there was a twist in the tale. The two Hollywood ladies came together to share the screen in 2001. They starred in a TV movie called These Old Broads. The television show was co-written by Debbie's daughter, Carrie Fisher.

