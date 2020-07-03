Flashback Friday: Did you know Priyanka Chopra & This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia shot a steamy song together?

In today's edition of Flashback Friday, we look at the time Priyanka Chopra shot a song with Milo Ventimiglia. The two collaborated I Can't Make You Love Me, also sung by Priyanka herself.

There is no denying that is one helluva talented actress. PeeCee not only was crowned Miss World, but she also embarked on her Bollywood journey with some stellar performances only to find her way in Hollywood. Today, PeeCee is known for her role in Quantico, Baywatch and she will be sharing the screen with Game of Thrones and The Eternals star Richard Madden. If that wasn't all, she is also a producer who has supported numerous projects including her 2019 release The Sky Is Pink.

But before she caught Hollywood's attention with her acting skills, she tried her hand on music. Yup, Priyanka has released a few songs in Hollywood. Many of her Indian fans would remember the diva crooner, "In My City," with will.i.am. However, there might be a few who must have come across her song "Exotic."

However, not many might know that PeeCee recorded a song and shot with This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia. The video dates back to April 2014. The song is titled I Can't Make You Love Me. The song has been penned by Mike Reid and Allen Shamblin. Yes, there are numerous versions of this song, including the one sung by Adele. But the one sung by Priyanka featuring the handsome hunk and the duo set the temperatures rising with their chemistry.

The video revolves around a heartbroken Priyanka reminiscing her good old days with Milo. The video sees the two chasing each other in the bedroom, diving in the pool and more. PeeCee also added the Indian touch by using a Mehandi to write her name on Milo's back and the duo play Holi. Do not believe us? Check out the video yourself:

What did you think of the song? Let us know in the comments below. Meanwhile, the steamy did raise eyebrows but Milo assured there were no sparks flying on the sets. Back in 2018, Milo told Access Hollywood, "It’s all professional. It’s like you make the magic moments when the cameras are rolling and all that." As for Priyanka, speaking about the song with Billboard, PeeCee said, "I probably discovered it after some stupid boy broke my heart."

The actress also added, "The video was definitely inspired by the actor in me." She revealed that her favorite part of the video was when she smeared purple Holi powder at Ventimiglia's face. But she did not like being thrown in the pool for the video was shot in January and it took four shots for the scene to be approved by the director.

In an interview with Elle, PeeCee had opened up her transition to music. "Music was something that I have known even before I came to show business. My dad is a surgeon, but he was on stage and stuff as a hobby, and I used to do it with him. So I grew up with a lot of music," she said.

Speaking of I Can't Make You Love Me video, PeeCee told Elle, "I don’t want girls to feel that just because a relationship ends — which most girls do because we invest so much in relationships — you have to feel destroyed and like life is over because it’s really not."

Well, half a decade later, Priyanka might have not fully pursued her career in music, the actress still has a musical connection in her life aka Nick Jonas. It is close to two years since Priyanka and Nick arrived together in India and announced their engagement, and it is a year and half since the couple tied the knot. As of today, Nick and PeeCee are quarantining in the US together. Featuring in British Vogue's upcoming issue, Priyanka confessed she misses her mother and brother. “Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs,” she told British Vogue.

On the work front, the actress recently signed a whopping two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon. Apart from that, she will also be seen in several projects including The Matrix 4, Amazon series Citadel opposite Richard Madden and a project with Mindy Kaling.

