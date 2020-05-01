Flashback Friday: James Dean's final words before his horrifying car accident

On this week's Flashback Friday, we look at James Dean's fatal car accident and his last words.

Long before the world mourned the death of Paul Walker, Hollywood witnessed a tragic car accident that took the life of one of the industry's finest actors. In Pinkvilla's Flashback Friday, we look back at actor James Dean's death. The international actor was all of 24 years old when he died in the fatal car crash. He was best known for his roles in East of Eden, Rebel Without a Cause, and Giant. The unfortunate accident took place on September 30, 1955. So how did the events to his death unfold? It included a trip to California, a car race and a Porsche Spyder.

Several archives have reported that on the sunny day of September 30, Dean was traveling through the coast to Salinas, California. The renowned actor was headed to a car race with his mechanic, Rolf Wütherich, by his side. The duo was approaching the junction connecting Highway number 41 when a car entered the intersection. The 1950 Ford Custom was travelling too far from his lane and collided with Dean's Porsche Spyder.

Just moments before everything turned dark, Wütherich heard him say, “That guy’s gotta stop…He’ll see us.” Unfortunately, the other car — with 23-year-old student Donald Turnupseed in it — did not stop and rest is history. Those turned out to be Dean's last words. Dean suffered severe internal injuries and a broken neck.

Following the 24-year-old's death, many presumed to be his fault. Rumours of him speeding spread like wildfire. It was later discovered that it wasn't his fault. He was driving safely. Up until today, apart from his acting career, Dean was also known for his passion for speed. Unreleased photos of the car crash were auctioned last year. About 12 photos from ground zero were estimated to go under the hammer for more than $20,000, USA Today reported last year.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: From meat to veggies; A look at Marilyn Monroe’s bizarre diet that helped her stay in shape

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×