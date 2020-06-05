Flashback Friday: Meryl Streep felt Dustin Hoffman overstepped by SLAPPING her during Kramer vs. Kramer

During the filming of the 1979 film Kramer vs. Kramer, Dustin Hoffman slapped Meryl Streep without a prior warning. The actress opened about the scene a few years ago.

Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman left the audiences bowing down to them with their brilliant performance in Kramer vs. Kramer. To top it off, Meryl bagged her first Oscar with the movie while Dustin Hoffman won the Academy Award for Best Actor that year. While there are numerous happy memories associated with the movie, Streep has some sour memories as well. In an interview with the New York Times, back in 2018, Streep took a walk down the memory lane and spoke about the slap scene which also featured in the movie.

For the unversed, Kramer vs. Kramer was Streep's first movie and Dustin slapped her without prior warning. The actress said the move felt like an overstep. "That was when we were making “Kramer vs. Kramer.” This is tricky because when you’re an actor, you’re in a scene, you have to feel free. I’m sure that I have inadvertently hurt people in physical scenes. But there’s a certain amount of forgiveness in that. But this was my first movie, and it was my first take in my first movie, and he just slapped me. And you see it in the movie. It was overstepping," she confessed.

However, the actress also pointed out that these oversteps are being fixed now. "But I think those things are being corrected in this moment. And they’re not politically corrected; they’re fixed. They will be fixed, because people won’t accept it anymore. So that’s a good thing," she added in the interview as she promoting her movie The Post with Tom Hanks.

Before Streep opened up about the scene, Dustin had confessed he was going through a divorce while he was making a movie on the topic. "She was pissed," Hoffman remembered, after a scene where he threw a glass of wine at the wall startled Streep. "I'm sure I was acting out on her throughout the movie. Stuff that I was feeling toward the wife that I was divorcing in real life," he added, as per a HuffPost report.

