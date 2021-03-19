Flashback Friday: When Brad Pitt threatened Harvey Weinstein for sexually harassing then GF Gwyneth Paltrow.

The incident dates back to 1995 when Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were dating and Harvey Weinstein had sexually harassed the actress.

Brad Pitt's most famous relationships have been etched with Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. However, the actor did date other Hollywood beauties as well and one such famous relationship was with Gwyneth Paltrow. But did you know that the 'Fight Club' actor went all out and made sure to make his then girlfriend Gwyneth feel safe when producer Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her. The incident dates back to 1995 when the couple were dating and Weinstein had made a suggestive action towards the actress.

Turns out, Weinstein had hired the actress as a lead actor in the film Emma. Under the pretext of a work meeting, Weinstein had invited then 22-year-old Gwyneth to his hotel room. However, upon reaching the hotel, the now-convicted producer reportedly placed his hands on Gwyneth and suggested that they head to the bedroom for a massage. The actress relayed the incident to her then boyfriend Brad Pitt who eventually threatened Weinstein at the premiere of Hamlet.

Recalling the incident, the Iron Man actress on her appearance on The Howard Stern Show in May 2018 revealed what Brad told Harvey Weinstein at the time. “If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you," Gwyneth recalled. The actress also revealed why Brad's confrontation with Weinstein was important in more ways than one.

“It was the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically. It was so fantastic because what he did was, he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet. He’s the best," Gwyneth said on the show.

As for Brad, the Ad Astra actor was asked about his threat to Weinstein and about standing up for Gwyneth during his interaction with CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour in 2019.

Brad said, "At that moment, I was just a boy from the Ozarks on the playground and that’s how we confronted things. I just wanted to make sure nothing was going to happen further, because Paltrow was going to do two (more) films (with Weinstein). I think the interesting thing is that we, Hollywood specifically, but the workplace, men and women’s dynamics is being recalibrated, recalibrated in a very good way that is long overdue. And I do think that’s an important story to tell."

In October 2017, amid the MeToo movement, around 80 women came forward and made sexual harassment, sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Last year in February, Weinstein was found guilty and convicted on charges of rape. He has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

