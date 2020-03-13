Flashback Friday: When BTS singer V brought the house down with his 'Watch Me' dance at Seoul Music Awards

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

During the Seoul Music Awards 2017, BTS singer V aka Taehyung caught the ARMY's attention when he shook his leg on Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).

BTS members have a couple of days off from their practice after their first leg of concerts were cancelled Coronavirus outbreak. While RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope and Suga are trying their best to keep fans posted about their whereabouts with photos, videos and VLives, we genuinely feel they aren't enough. Hence, we find ourselves revisiting some old videos of the band members. It was during the walk down the memory lane we remembered an adorable video of Taehyung from Seoul Music Awards 2017.

As part of the awards night, Silentó grabbed the mic and performed his hit track Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae). The song's hook step was already viral at the time and everyone on the internet was recreating it in their backyards and dance studios. So, it comes as no surprise that BTS too had learned the step. As the cameras panned from Silentó to the band seated on one of the front row tables, a few members of the K-Pop band were seen doing the Stanky leg. But there one extra enthusiastic member who gave Silentó a run for his money.

Looking handsome in a black tuxedo, Taehyung couldn't contain his excitement over Silentó's performance and caught everyone's attention with his dance. Don't remember the moment? Check out the video here: Taehyung dancing on Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).

Taehyung is the talk of the town today after he released the song "Sweet Night". The song has been recorded for the BTS singer's friend Park Seo Joon's show Itaewon Class OST.

Check out the song below:

