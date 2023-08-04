Flashback Friday: When Chris Evans reacted to Lizzo's joke about being pregnant with his 'bundle of joy'

Singer and rapper Lizzo has been under scrutiny ever since the news of her being sued by three of her former dancers for sexual harassment came out. The 35-year-old has refuted the allegations and called them unbelievable, outrageous, and sensationalized. The singer has had a history of openly talking about things and her equation with Chris Evans is one of them. Here's a brief timeline of their jokes, banter, and flirting through the years.

Lizzo and Chris Evans equation timeline

Lizzo's drunk DM to Chris Evans

Lizzo has gushed about Evans several times on the Internet and her admiration for the actor is no secret. She has flirted with him publicly, joked about being pregnant with his child, and even ad-libbed his name during one of her performances. Back in June of 2019, the About Damn Time hitmaker shared a video of a young girl dancing to her song Juice. Evans replied to the tweet, and wrote, "This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be."

Lizzo replied, "Wow marry me," but got no further response from the 42-year-old star. Years later, in April 2021, Lizzo sent a drunk direct message to Evans on Instagram and proceeded to post it on her TikTok with the caption, "Don't drink and DM, kids." This time around, the Captain America actor responded to her and even followed the rapper back on Instagram. He wrote, "No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app."

Lizzo's joke about being pregnant with Chris Evans' child

Fast forward a few months, when a fan joked that Lizzo was pregnant with Chris Evans' baby, she decided to play along and replied, "This is something I've really been trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child. But since we're airing out all the rumours today, I've been sucking in. We're going to have a little America!" The actor responded good-naturedly and direct messaged her about the viral joke.

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy. Just promise me no gender reveal parties," his message said. Lizzo proceeded to share the message on her TikTok again, and captioned the video, "Guess what besties? We secured the child support bag!!!!!" In December 2021, when she was performing a cover of Erykah Badu's song Tyrone during a concert, she mentioned his name on stage with an improv lyrics change.

"Maybe I should call Chris Evans so Captain America can put another bun in my oven," she ad-libbed. Lizzo then quoted a video of the performance and wrote, "WHY AM I THIS WAYYYYYY." In April 2022, she hosted Saturday Night Live and mentioned him in her opening monologue. "I even heard a rumor that I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby. I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said, 'I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby.' It's called manifesting," she joked during the sketch comedy show.

